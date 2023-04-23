April 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

We seek the resumption of talks for Cyprus solution, says defence minister

By Source: Cyprus News Agency048
cache 640 4851304 313617 23042023114501

We stand ready, expecting and seeking the resumption of talks for a just solution of the Cyprus problem, based on the principles and values of the European Union, Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas said on Sunday, speaking during an event at a military camp in Larnaca, on the occasion of the celebration of St. George, Patron Saint of the Army.

In his address, the defence minister said that “the personnel of the national guard, with full awareness of their responsibility and with professionalism, declare that they are ready whenever and if necessary to carry out, to the fullest extent, the mission entrusted to them by the state.”

He noted that because of the current situation to do with the prolonged Turkish occupation and the continuous provocations by Ankara, “it is our duty and obligation to ensure the defence and deterrent capability of our homeland against any threat. It is for this very reason that we aim to upgrade and strengthen our deterrent capabilities and the operational capacity of the National Guard.”

At the same time, Giorgallas noted that “we stand ready, expecting and seeking the resumption of talks for a just solution of the Cyprus problem, based on the principles and values of the European Union. A solution that will make our country a free state where conditions of peace and prosperity prevail, without occupation troops, foreign guarantees and intervention rights.”

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Excitement of ‘crossing over’ has become routine for many

Nick Theodoulou

Bicommunal group calls for more checkpoints to open

Andria Kades

‘Crossings saved my business’

Esra Aygin

More sanctions to come, president says

Andria Kades

Appeal for missing woman

Andria Kades

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign