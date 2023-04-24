April 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man remanded in custody airport arrest for forgery

A 26-year-old man arrested by police at Paphos airport for forgery and impersonation was remanded on Sunday for three days.

According to the police, the 26-year-old had presented himself at the airport on Saturday at 22:30 with a French identity card, bound for Germany.

The check revealed that the document in his possession was forged. After being interrogated, he confessed to his true age age and nationality. 

Paphos CID are continuing investigations.

