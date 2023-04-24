April 24, 2023

Police investigate fire to rubbish bin and shed in Emba

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

A fire broke out on Saturday night in the wooden storage shed of a residence in Emba, which appears to have started from a flaming plastic rubbish bin.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nikolaou, the fire started at 8 pm. Due to the complete destruction of the rubbish bin, it was not possible to ascertain what it contained that caused the fire.

The fire department extinguished the blaze and stopped its spread, although extensive damage had already been caused to the storage shed. The exact value of the damage has not yet been confirmed.

Police are continuing investigations.

