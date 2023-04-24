April 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Popi Kanari: 18 thousand people dealing with dementia in Cyprus

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Υπουργός Υγείας Σύνδεσμος Στήριξης Ατόμων με Άνοια «ΙΘΑΚΗ»
Health Minister Kanari at the inauguration of the multisensory room at Ithaki support association

Health Minister Popi Kanari said on Monday that the 18,000 people dealing with dementia in Cyprus will now receive further treatment with the help of the Ithaki support association.

The minister on Monday inaugurated a multisensory room at the Ithaki support association, which was specifically designed to improve the well-being, health, and quality of life of people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

“It is a commendable initiative that highlights once again the significant contribution of the Ithaki association to society, especially to our fellow citizens suffering from Alzheimer’s,” Kanari said during the visit.

“This therapeutic space is a significant and unique addition in Cyprus for the prevention and management of this neurodegenerative diseases.

“Alzheimer’s is among the most common diseases not only in Cyprus but worldwide, affecting a large portion of the population. The government is committed to providing the best possible care to all those affected by it, while striving to also support their families,” the health minister said.

The multisensory room offers a multifaceted experience for patients, using technologies such as virtual reality and music therapy aimed at improving their quality of life and preserving their cognitive abilities.

“This is a great step forward in the fight against Alzheimer’s, and I want to applaud the association for their efforts,” Kanari continued.

The creation of the multisensory room saw the cooperation between the Ithaki association and the Nicosia Lefkothea Rotary Club. The facility will also offer support to the patients’ families and caregivers.

“I am confident that this new therapeutic space will be a real opportunity to improve the quality of life of people struggling with Alzheimer’s,” Kanari continued.

“The multisensory room will provide patients with the opportunity to participate in activities and games that will improve their mobility, cognitive functions, and maintain their social contact.”

Related Posts

Presidential Palace to become ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ site

Andria Kades

Cyprus will operate an around-the-clock cybersecurity suite says deputy minister

Nikolaos Prakas

23 people of Cypriot origin still stranded in Sudan

Elias Hazou

List of consumer goods subject to reduced VAT to be ready within the fortnight

Elias Hazou

Three generations of female jewellers

CM Guest Columnist

House president laments underrepresentation of women in leadership roles

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign