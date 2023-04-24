April 24, 2023

Suspect in disappearance of Limassol man not cooperating with police

The man arrested on Sunday in the case of the disappearance of 31-year-old Angelos Perikleous, is being brought before the district court of Limassol on Monday to be remanded.

Speaking on CyBC radio, police spokesman Christos Andreou, said the suspect is choosing silence and is not cooperating with the authorities.

The case is extremely serious one and investigations are in the early stages, Andreou said.

Late Sunday afternoon, the wanted man presented himself at Limassol CID, accompanied by his lawyer.

The suspect is being investigated for kidnapping, intent to commit premeditated murder, and car arson.

Perikleous was reported missing since Thursday and his car was subsequently found burned, containing clothes and a shovel. The last person he is believed to have been in contact with is the 25-year-old man. They are believed to have driven off together somewhere.

Nonetheless Perikleous’ phone stopped emitting a phone signal near the Skarinou area – though his home is in Amathounda, Limassol.

The torched car was found near the Paliometocho shooting range, in the Nicosia district.

Perikleous is described as slim, 1.60m tall, with a beard and short black hair. He has a tattoo from his shoulder to elbow on his right arm, and another tattoo on the wrist of his left hand.

He was last seen wearing a short black t-shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Limassol CID at 25-805057, the citizen’s line at 1460 or the closest police station.

