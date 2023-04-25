April 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Averof Neophytou to travel to Brussels, discuss trade negotiations

By Antigoni Pitta00
cyprus presidential candidate averof neophytou, head of the governing right wing democratic rally party, attends a televised debate in nicosia
Disy's Averof Neophytou

Disy MP Averof Neophytou will travel to Brussels on Wednesday to take part in the 51st Session of the Steering Committee of the Parliamentary Conference on the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which is scheduled for Thursday.

Neophytou will be attending as the head of the Cypriot delegation of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

According to a statement from the House, the session will cover, among other things, the latest developments in the field of multilateral trade negotiations, as well as the preparation of the next WTO Ministerial Conference, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates in February 2024.

The members of the steering committee will attend part of a regular meeting of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade (INTA), where they will be briefed about the progress achieved in various trade negotiation procedures, in view of the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference.

Related Posts

WHO meeting on migration and refugee health took place in Larnaca

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus’ reputation won’t be smeared says President after sanctions meeting

Nick Theodoulou

Employers call for fiscal prudence and restrained labour cost increases

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Thanasis’ mother accuses army officers of dealing drugs, being complicit in son’s death

Jonathan Shkurko

Neo Chorio community council resigns over planned merger

Antigoni Pitta

Globe-trotting Cypriots

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign