Exhibition of sculptures and installations coming to Limassol

‘There are Eyes at the Tips of My Fingers’ is the title of the new exhibition at Exhibit8 gallery which will open in Limassol on April 28. This is the first solo exhibition of the Cypriot artist Marina Hadjiefthimiou and until May 13 it welcomes visitors into Hadjiefthimiou’s world. The work presented composes a visual translation of perceptions and mental and sentimental states as the subject of the exhibition is the artistic rendering of questions concerning the sense of existing and being present in the world.
Commenting on the artist’s work, the exhibition organisers note: “Phenomenology is the theoretical background which informs the artist’s work. The perceiving body and its perceived world are approached as inextricably entangled entities. Hadjiefthimiou attempts to convey in the artistic output the sense of bodily matter and intangible being.
“More specifically, the exhibition concerns the sense of ephemerality, protectiveness, fragility or strength of the human body, the sensation of being in the world, of sharing the same world with others. The purpose is to create a meeting point where common human feelings are roused, to evoke empathy through a deeply sensorial presentation of the artistic matter. The visual and the tangible become one and diffuse into space inviting the viewer to a haptic and experiential engagement and apprehension of the work.”
The exhibition consists of sculptures and installations yet includes various formats and materials such as painted glassine vellum paper sculpture in an installation format and sculptural work made with clay or liquid glass. The artworks appear as abstract objects, anonymous in appearance, and have a strong material presence that bears witness to the creative process and stimulates bodily senses. The exhibition is accompanied by an ASMR soundscape that functions as a starting point for the expansion of the viewer’s sensorial possibilities.
First solo exhibition by Marina Hadjiefthimiou. Exhibit 8 gallery, Limassol. April 28-May 13. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-11pm. Saturday: 12pm-11pm. Tel: 25-212171