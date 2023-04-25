April 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Jordan’s deputy prime minister to pay working visit to Cyprus

By Staff Reporter00
file photo: jordan's foreign minister ayman safadi speaks during a news conference in amman
File photo: Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi

President Nikos Christodoulides is to host on Wednesday Jordan’s Ayman Safadi, who serves as deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

The foreign ministry detailed on Tuesday that Safadi will meet with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos after which a team from each nation will also hold consultations.

It added that the delegations will review bilateral ties and evaluate points in which the already “excellent relations” can be further developed and enhanced.

An exchange of views will also take place within the framework of the trilateral mechanism of cooperation between Cyprus, Greece, and Jordan, as well as a range of regional issues of mutual interest.

Kombos will also inform his Jordanian counterpart about current efforts to restart negotiations for the resolution of the Cyprus problem, as well as other issues related to the Cyprus problem.

The two ministers will make statements to the press after the consultations.

