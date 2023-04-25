April 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man fined €11,000 for tobacco smuggling

By Iole Damaskinos00
tobacco
Photo source: CNA

A man arrested at Paphos airport for illegal possession of tobacco products was issued a hefty fine and released on Monday.

According to an announcement by the customs department, on Friday last week the man was found in possession of 549 50g packages of tobacco, 10 packs of 200 cigarettes, and three packs of 20 cigarettes. The packages did not meet criteria prescribed by law, such as labelling for harmful effects of smoking, safety feature and the unique traceability code.

The suspect allegedly admitted that he had bought and illegally imported the duty-free tobacco products from the north, for the purpose of transporting them to the United Kingdom. Police arrested the offender and confiscated the contraband.

The suspect appeared before the Paphos District Court on Saturday and was remanded for three days.

The case was settled out-of-court with the payment of €11,000 and abandonment of the confiscated tobacco products, and the man has been released.

Related Posts

Eighty ancient Cypriot artifacts repatriated from US

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Challenges of adapting grid to meet energy transition must be addressed

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Car bomb explosion in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Mainly clear, temps to drop

Staff Reporter

Turkish invasion cannot be legitimated, House speaker says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign