April 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man in Paphos arrested for allegedly stealing a fridge

By Antigoni Pitta00
police drugs paphos chase
File photo

Paphos police on Tuesday arrested a 62-year-old as part of investigations into a case of theft.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nikolaou, at around 2pm on Saturday, a shop owner reported that a fridge worth €600 had been stolen from his shop.

On Monday, the complainant told police that he saw the fridge being advertised for sale on Facebook by a 62-year-old resident of a Paphos village.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched the suspect’s home, finding the fridge in question and seizing it.

The 62-year-old was arrested and is currently in custody.

