Driver in hospital after swerving to avoid stray

A 29-year-old motorcycle driver was injured on Tuesday night after swerving to avoid hitting a dog in Larnaca.

The man did not succeed in avoiding the animal which had run into the road and the dog was killed from the impact.

The driver meanwhile sustained an injury to his shoulder and other abrasions and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Veterinary services confirmed the dog had not been chipped and was most likely an abandoned stray.

