April 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AfricaBritainCyprus

Foreign minister welcomes evacuees from Sudan

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
kombos
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Constantinos Kombos

The first flight that arrived from Sudan to Larnaca was welcomed on Tuesday evening by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Constantinos Kombos.

According to an announcement by the ministry, the minister visited the “Zenon” coordination centre in Larnaca, following the activation of the Estia national plan for provision of facilities and temporary accommodation to evacuees from Sudan.

The minister thanked government agencies and organisations for their immediate response and readiness and welcomed the arrivals on behalf of the Republic.

The BBC reported earlier that two more flights from Sudan are set to arrive at Larnaca airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

London Q1 finance job vacancies plummet 31 per cent year-on-year

Reuters News Service

Interior minister will travel to Brussels to discuss migration issues

Antigoni Pitta

Kenya hunger cult deaths reach 89, minister prays survivors will ‘tell the story’

Reuters News Service

First British evacuees from Sudan arrive in Cyprus (update)

Reuters News Service

Lawmakers set to reject president’s referral of a bill on handling of TC properties

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign