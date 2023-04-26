More Cypriot and British evacuees arrive from Sudan (Updated)

Two flights, one flight carrying Cypriot evacuees as well as Britons, arrived safely at Larnaca airport from Sudan on Wednesday morning.

The first Royal Air Force flight arrived at dawn, carrying three more Cypriot citizens and seven people of Cypriot origin, bringing the number of rescued Cypriots up to 11 from the 23 originally stranded in the warring country.

Later in the morning, a second flight landed, carrying British nationals in transit to the UK. The number of passengers was not immediately specified by British authorities. Information on Tuesday indicated that a total of three flights by dawn would evacuate around 260 people through Cyprus.

Foreign ministry spokesman, Theodoros Gotsis, speaking on state broadcaster CyBC’s morning radio, said the goals is to make the most of the ceasefire and rescue nationals of various countries.

The evacuations are being carried out in coordination with various EU states, under the management of Estia, a newly assembled crisis repatriation body initiated by the UK.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Constantinos Kombos, expressed his thanks to his British counterpart, James Cleverly, for the coordinated effort.

Three evacuation flights to the island have been successfully coordinated since the 72-hour ceasefire in Sudan, which came into effect at midnight on Monday.

The first flight to land on Tuesday evening carried 39 evacuees, according to the BBC, including infants and elderly, who had been given priority status. The British authorities aim to repatriate the evacuees to the UK within 48 hours.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that 2,000 British passport holders had informed the foreign office that they wished to leave Sudan.

British evacuation flights are operating from Wadi Saeedna Airport north of the capital Khartoum.

Until Tuesday the control and security of the airport was the task of German soldiers, who are leaving today and handing over the task to British soldiers, as per British defence secretary Ben Wallace.

Around 120 members of the British armed forces are on site, as well as teams from the foreign and home offices to verify documents.

The British government has received criticism for the slow pace of evacuations compared with other countries and for directing its citizens to go to the airport in their own vehicles, despite uncertainty about the observance of the ceasefire and a lack of fuel.

Britain’s home secretary Suella Braverman on Wednesday defended the British operation, saying it was adapting to the dangerous conditions on Sudanese soil and reiterating that Britain has far more nationals in Sudan than any other country.