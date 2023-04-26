Three Sisters adaptation is touring Cyprus’ theatres

Anton Chekhov’s play is coming to Cyprus’ theatre stages this spring as part of the Cyprus Theatre Organisation’s new production. A steady series of performances is currently happening in Nicosia until May 7 while an island-wide tour of Three Sisters will take the play to audiences in Limassol, Paphos and Larnaca.
Written in 1900 and described by the author himself as a comedy, Three Sisters is a four-act existential drama about expectation, anticipation and loss of hope. The Cypriot adaptation is directed by Athina Kasiou and features an eclectic cast and crew who perform in Greek. Although in Greek, some performances are accompanied by English and Turkish surtitles in order to reach a wider public.
The story is set in a small provincial garrison town, far from Moscow, where the three sisters – Olga, Masha, and Irina – live together with their brother Andrey. Bogged down in the boredom of their everyday lives, they are trapped in recollections of a glorious past, making up stories and awaiting their return to Moscow, where their dreams can be fulfilled. As the future approaches, the possibility of change becomes more remote and their choices more constrained, while the dreams of youth dissolve, and excitement and passion for love and life is replaced by a sense of frustration.
With her modern directorial approach, Athina Kasiou recreates the Chekhovian universe for today, based on Eri Kyrgia’s new translation of an adaptation by Joel Horwood, and assisted by a superb team of distinguished creatives and actors.
In between the Nicosia shows, the Three Sisters will be presented across the island as well. On Wednesday, April 26, the play will travel to Markideio Theatre in Paphos while on May 3 it will take place at the G.Lykourgous Municipal Theatre in Larnaca. The play’s final stop will be Rialto Theatre, Limassol where it will be presented to theatre-loving audiences on May 5.
By the Cyprus Theatre Organisation. Directed by Athina Kasiou. Until May 7 (every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday). THOK Theatre, Nicosia. April 26. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. May 3. G. Lykourgous Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. May 5. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. With English and Turkish surtitles. www.thoc.org.cy, www.rialto.com.cy