April 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
ShowbizUSAWorld

Former US talk show host Jerry Springer has died aged 79

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: television personality jerry springer at the democratic national convention in philadelphia, pennsylvania
The controversial presenter hosted The Jerry Springer Show for nearly three decades from 1991

Former US television host Jerry Springer, best known for his long-running talk show, has died aged 79, according to a report by website TMZ.

