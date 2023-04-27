April 27, 2023

Israeli forces say soldier shot Palestinian during stabbing attempt

By Reuters News Service
Israeli security forces shot a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Thursday as he tried to stab a policeman, the Israeli military said.

Palestinian officials said the man had been shot dead, without elaborating on the circumstances.

video circulated on social media showed a soldier firing at a Palestinian multiple times, even after he had fallen to the ground. Reuters could not confirm the authenticity of the video.

An Israeli military statement said the Palestinian was driving but deviated from his lane and attempted to ram into civilians and security personnel who were standing at the junction. The individual then exited the car and attempted to stab a police officer, the military statement said.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged in the West Bank since early last year when Israel stepped up military raids in response to Palestinian street attacks in Israel.

Attacks on Palestinians by Jewish settlers in the West Bank have also been on the rise.

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which Palestinians want as the core of a future independent state, during the 1967 Middle East war.

The Israeli military said the man was carrying a knife, and security forces opened fire and “neutralised” him.

The Palestinian Health ministry said the man had been shot dead by the Israeli military.

