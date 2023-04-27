April 27, 2023

Police arrest man for drunk driving, car accident near Paphos

A drunk driver was taken into custody around midnight on Wednesday for alleged verbal abuse, disturbance of the peace and for resisting arrest after he was involved in a car accident with another car in the village of Anavargos, near Paphos.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nikolaou, traffic police officers responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Aristotelis Savva and Andreas Vlamis in Anavargos, where one of the drivers involved was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Upon arrival, they found that one of the two people involved, a 53-year-old man, exhibited signs of drunkenness and allegedly acted threateningly towards the other driver, verbally abusing him and causing disturbance.

He was arrested and charged. He is due to appear in court at a date yet to be set.

