UNic and Bank of Cyprus sign memorandum

Students at the University of Nicosia are to be granted research scholarships after the institution signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bank of Cyprus.
The signing of the memorandum between the department of computer science of the university and the bank will link the university with the labour market and strengthen the bank’s cooperation with educational institutions.
It provides, among other things, for the granting of Bank of Cyprus scholarships to students of the undergraduate and postgraduate Computer and Data Science Programmes to conduct of research and studies.
Of outstanding importance is the bank’s intention to act as a bridge that will ‘connect’ new talents with the labour market, as students of the University of Nicosia will have the opportunity to be placed in the bank’s departments and services to gain experience.
The Bank of Cyprus hopes that in this way young talents with training in IT will have the opportunity to showcase and practice their skills.
The memorandum was signed on behalf of the Bank of Cyprus by George Kousis, Executive Director of Technology and Operations and on behalf of the University of Nicosia by the Chair of the Department of Computer Science, Professor Athena Stasopoulou and the Director of the Centre for Successful Careers, Dr Maria Siopaha.
“This is a mutually beneficial cooperation, which sets the basis for further development of our relations with the University of Nicosia,” Kousis said.
“The Bank of Cyprus demonstrates in practice its long-standing support and confidence in the country’s higher educational institutions. Their contribution to the transformation of the Cypriot economy is catalytic and we, as the largest financial institution in the country, want to draw knowledge and of course give opportunities to young talent to emerge and establish themselves in the labour market,” he added.
Stasopoulou said: “The top priority of the department of computer science is to provide modern curricula and to expose students to high quality professional practices. We pride ourselves on our strong relationships with industry.”
These relationships are visible in the development of modern curricula so that students meet market demands, while internships in companies are part of the curriculum, and conducting seminars and presentations, Stasopoulou added.