April 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow alert for storms and hail on Friday

By Nikolaos Prakas01
rainy weather
File photo

A yellow weather alert has been issued for Friday, as storms and hail are expected to affect Cyprus, the meteorological service said.

The warning will be in effect from 11am to 7pm on Friday, as inland and mountain areas of Cyprus are expected to be hit by thunderstorms and hail.

Rainfall is expected to reach about 35mm to 55mm per hour.

Earlier, the met office reported that on Friday temperatures would rise to around 21C  inland, around 19C on the coast, and around 9C in the mountains.

On Saturday, isolated storms are expected.

Isolated showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected on Sunday, mainly in the midday and afternoon hours.

Related Posts

Cyprus trade deficit reached €7.1 billion in 2022

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Two street parties not to miss

Eleni Philippou

Second suspect remanded in connection with man’s disappearance

Nikolaos Prakas

MPs call for stricter controls on catalytic converters after spate of thefts

Jonathan Shkurko

Wife of Eoka hero Afxentiou dies ages 96

Staff Reporter

Christodoulides publishes wealth statement

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign