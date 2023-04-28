April 28, 2023

President will attend King Charles coronation

By Nikolaos Prakas041
King Charles

President Nikos Christodoulides will be attending the coronation of King Charles III next Saturday, the government said on Friday.

According to Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the president will be attending the coronation with First Lady Philippa Karsera.

The guest list for the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on May 6 is expected to be around 2,000-strong.

Fellow monarchs from Europe, including King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, will also attend the ceremony, while foreign leaders from other countries are set to have an almost centre-stage seat adjacent to where the royal family will be sitting in Westminster Abbey.

Among the leaders set to attend with Christodoulides, according to reports in the UK, are French President Emmanuel Macron, US First Lady Jill Biden, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, all pegged to be sitting in the same area.

Following the coronation of Charles III, his eldest son Prince William will become the heir to the throne, and he and Princess Catherine, his wife, are set to officially become the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their son Prince George, aged 9, will also play a role in the ceremony, as one of Charles’ four Pages of Honour.

George will carry the King’s robes alongside three other Pages of Honour – schoolboys Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, Nicholas Barclay, 13, and Ralph Tollemache, 12. All three are sons of His Majesty’s friends.

In September 2022, when King Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth II died, former President, Nicos Anastasiades had attended the funeral.

