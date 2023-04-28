April 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FootballSport

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim set to submit third bid for Manchester United – The Guardian

By Reuters News Service00
manchester united old trafford

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the son of Qatar’s former prime minister, is set to lodge an improved third bid of less than 5 billion pounds ($6.28 billion) for English soccer club Manchester United MANU.N by Friday’s deadline, The Guardian reported.

The Qatari banker is intent on buying 100% of the club and his bid falls short of the 6 billion pounds asking price set by current owners, the Glazer family, the report added.

The club declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

A small portion of the club’s shares is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s market value was about $3.4 billion, as of Thursday’s close.

In March, Reuters reported that Sheikh Jassim had submitted a second bid to buy the club. The founder of chemicals producer INEOS, Jim Ratcliffe, also put in a bid for the club in February.

Any sale of the club would likely exceed the biggest sports deal so far – the $5.2 billion including debt and investments paid for Chelsea – sources had told Reuters previously.

Related Posts

Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Azerbaijan GP

Reuters News Service

Everton’s 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread

Reuters News Service

F1 braced for chaos as sprint season starts in Baku

Reuters News Service

Spurs fight back to draw 2-2 with Man United, Newcastle hammer Everton

Reuters News Service

This must be a freak season, says Liverpool’s Alexander Arnold

Reuters News Service

It’s official – Pele is now defined as someone ‘out of the ordinary’

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign