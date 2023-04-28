April 28, 2023

CrimeCyprus

Two more suspects arrested in case of missing man

By Jonathan Shkurko013
angelos perikleous
A picture of Angelos Perikleous

Police have arrested two more suspects, aged 50 and 38, in connection with the disappearance of 31-year-old Angelos Perikleous. Already in custody are a 25-year-old and a 36-year-old.

According to a police statement, the two new suspects, both residents of Nicosia, were arrested “as part of an ongoing investigation into the kidnapping… with the intention of premeditated murder and car arson, which is alleged to have taken place between April 20 and 21.”

Meanwhile, the joint investigation team including members of the Nicosia and Limassol CID units is trying to shed more light into the case.

According to witness statements, Perikleous left his home in Limassol with a 25-year-old man, the first one to be arrested, with whom he had personal and financial differences.

The victim’s burnt-out car was later found near the shooting range in Paliometocho, in the Nicosia district, on April 21.

