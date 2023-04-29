April 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Body found in Strovolos, foul play not suspected

By Staff Reporter0223
police drugs paphos chase
File photo

Police on Saturday found a body in a field in the Strovolos area in the early hours.

They said foul play was not suspected, CNA reported.

Spokesman Christos Andreou said police were currently in the process of identifying the deceased person and added that when this was completed, more details would be announced.

Avatar photo

