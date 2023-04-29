April 29, 2023

Drivers urged to be careful on highway due to torrential rain, snow falls on Troodos (video)

The Paphos district is currently experiencing extreme weather conditions, with torrential rains affecting the highway.

According to a police statement, drivers are advised to be cautious and drive at reduced speeds on the Paphos – Limassol highway, particularly beyond the village of Kandou.

This is due to the heavy rain, which has made the road slippery and dangerous.

The statement also advises drivers maintain a safe distance from other vehicles on the road.

The severe weather conditions have been ongoing since yesterday and continued throughout Saturday, with lightning and heavy rainfall occurring intermittently.

Additionally, in some of the mountainous villages of the Paphos district, hail has also been reported, while snow fell on Troodos.

