April 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Food donation platform aims to reduce food waste, boost solidarity

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
The first food donation platform in Cyprus was presented on Friday, with the aim to tackle food waste and create a community of donors and recipients based on solidarity.

On the platform, donors will declare what they can donate and in what quantity and recipients will be able to claim free food available in businesses near them and receive it within a certain period.

The aim of this platform is to not only reduce food waste but to also contribute to alleviating food insecurity by providing good quality food to all, and to create a community of donors and recipients based on solidarity and giving.

The platform was created within the framework of the European project LIFE FOODprint, which aims to raise awareness and promote the reduction of food waste with the participation of stakeholders.

The presentation and coordination of the platform was carried out by Friends of the Earth Cyprus, partners in the FOODprint project co-funded by the European Commission.

During the event instructions and guidance on its operations were given to the audience, as well as information on the registration process. Comments and suggestions on how to make the platform more functional according to the needs of the participants were also heard and will be used to improve it.

Through the platform, Friends of the Earth Cyprus aim to establish a network of donors and recipients, where users can register according to their status as donors or recipients of food.

The platform is now live and can be found online at foodconnect.foodprintcy.eu.

Businesses active in the hospitality sector such as restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, shops, bakeries, etc. – can register as donors.

Those interested in signing up can contact Friends of the Earth at [email protected]

