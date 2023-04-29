April 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Formula 1Sport

Perez wins Baku sprint race for Red Bull

By Reuters News Service
azerbaijan grand prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez celebrates after winning the sprint

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez won the first sprint race of the Formula One season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished second after starting on pole position with Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen third.

The top eight drivers scored points in the 17 lap, 100km, sprint that now stands alone from Sunday’s main race. Leclerc will again start on pole for that grand prix, the fourth of the campaign.

