April 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest man for car arson in Nicosia

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Police on Saturday said they had arrested a 39-year-old man, as part of an investigation into a case involving car arson, which took place in the early hours of Friday in Nicosia.

On Friday, around 2am police said they received information about two cars being on fire. The cars were parked outside the house of their owners, a 47-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman.

Both cars were gutted. Police determined it was an arson attack.

Following investigations, an arrest warrant was issued for the 39-year-old.

