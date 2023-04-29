April 29, 2023

Suspect remanded in connection with fraud and money laundering

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
File photo: Larnaca court

Police on Saturday said a 42-year-old man had been arrested and remanded in connection with a case of extortion through false representation and money laundering.

They said that in October 2019, a 30-year-old company owner reported to the Larnaca CID that that after an email conversation he had with a representative of another company based abroad, he transferred a total of €11,000 to an account on two occasions in order purchase certain items, without ever receiving the goods.

Investigations showed the company abroad was non-existent, while the account to which the money had been sent was identified and an arrest warrant was issued against a 42-year-old man.

On January 3, the 42-year-old was located and arrested on a European arrest warrant by the German authorities. On April 28, he was handed over to Larnaca police, following a decision to extradite him to Cyprus.

The suspect was arrested on arrival on Friday night. On Saturday he was remanded by the Larnaca court for five days.

