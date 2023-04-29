April 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Three people arrested for stealing from cars

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
police car night 2
File photo

Police on Saturday announced that they arrested three people on Friday, after a number of items, including money, were stolen from cars in Larnaca and Nicosia.

The police said that a complaint was made to them by a 64-year-old man who stated that on April 26, unknown persons stole €400 euros from his car. The car was parked and left unlocked in Nicosia.

During investigations, testimony emerged against a 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man. The pair were subsequently apprehended on Friday after arrest warrants were issued. Both were then formally charged and released to be summoned later.

What is more, on April 8, a separate complaint was made to the police by a 68-year-old woman, saying that unknown persons stole from her car, which was parked somewhere in Larnaca. The culprits stole two bags containing her personal belongings, a mobile phone and €50 in cash.

During the investigation of the case, testimony emerged against a 26-year-old man, who was arrested yesterday on a judicial arrest warrant and taken into custody.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

Related Posts

Paphos pharmacy damaged by explosive device

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Events coming up in Limassol next week

Eleni Philippou

Drivers urged to be careful on highway due to torrential rain, snow falls on Troodos (video)

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Why are there so many Brits in Cyprus?

Alix Norman

Cyprus shipping will continue improving, minister says, as revenues continue recovery

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign