June 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Talks

President speaks with EU leaders on breaking deadlock in talks

By Andria Kades
Scholz
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Steps on breaking the deadlock on the Cyprus problem were central to separate phone conversations President Nikos Christodoulides had with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Ahead of the European Council summit, Christodoulides and Rutte exchanged views on a greater EU involvement in resuming negotiations for the Cyprus problem, as well as steps that can be taken to break the deadlock.

The Dutch PM and Christodoulides agreed that the inclusion of the Cyprus problem in the conclusions of the European Council is a significant first step to restarting talks and breaking the deadlock.

The two also discussed migration and matters that will form the agenda of Christodoulides’ upcoming visit to the Hague.

During the call with Scholz, Christodoulides thanked him for his support over the initiative to restart talks, as well as the role Germany has in that direction.

The two leaders exchanged views on a solution to the Cyprus problem, while also agreed to continue communication ahead of the Nato summit to be held in Lithuania.

 

