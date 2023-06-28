June 28, 2023

Supreme Court says law to mandate pre-school unconstitutional

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled a law from the presidency to make pre-school education at public institutions as on unconstitutional.

As stated in the decision of the court, the law is deemed unconstitutional due to the creation of additional costs and an increase in the state budget.

On the other hand, with its second decision, the Supreme Court deemed constitutional the law mentioned by the presidency, regarding the obligation of judges, the attorney general and the assistant attorney general, to apply to the special committee provided for by law, in order to take up work in the private sector within the first two years of retirement or termination of service or tenure.

