Restaurant review: Noesis, Larnaca

I hadn’t heard about Noesis Restaurant before but noticed it by chance one evening when taking a stroll along the walkway that connects Phinikoudes beach to Mackenzy. From the moment I walked through the door, I was greeted with warm hospitality and a charming ambiance that set a pleasant stage for the upcoming experience.

The décor was elegant and modern. Noesis effortlessly blends contemporary design elements with a touch of traditional Cypriot charm, creating a visually stunning space that is both inviting and sophisticated. The attention to detail in every aspect of the restaurant’s aesthetic is commendable.

Now let’s talk about the star of the show – the food! Noesis offers a diverse menu that showcases the best of Cypriot cuisine while incorporating innovative twists. Almost everything tempted me. It was so difficult to choose because there was so much that I wanted to try! The quality of the ingredients used was evident in every dish that later arrived at the table. From the freshest seafood to tender meats and vibrant vegetables, each plate was a masterpiece of flavours and textures.

One dish that left me in awe was the grilled octopus. It was perfectly cooked to tender perfection, with a smoky char that added depth to its natural sweetness. The accompanying lemon and olive oil dressing added a refreshing tang, complementing the dish perfectly. I also had the pleasure of savouring the lamb shoulder. It felt to me like a twist on a traditional Kleftiko; slow-cooked to absolute perfection. The meat practically melted in the mouth, and the combination of aromatic herbs and spices was simply divine. I do feel that a special mention should go out to the cauliflower. Yes, I know cauliflower doesn’t sound inspiring but when you combine it with caramelised onions, toasted almonds, tahini and herbs, as they do at Noesis, you’ll never think of cauliflower in the same way again. It was really good!

But it wasn’t just the food; the presentation of the dishes at Noesis is nothing short of art. Each plate was carefully crafted and beautifully arranged. It was evident that the kitchen staff takes immense pride in their work, ensuring that every dish is a feast for both the taste buds and the eyes.

The service was also pretty good. The staff were friendly and attentive but didn’t really give the impression that they were confident about the menu. Additionally, while we were happy that we were given clean plates between courses, the used ones weren’t all taken away which made the table feel unnecessarily cluttered.

To complement the outstanding cuisine, Noesis boasts an impressive cocktail selection and the barman’s expertise shone through as he skilfully created a selection of cocktails. From the way he was buzzing around behind the bar you could tell that he was a proper mixologist.

Noesis also excels in its commitment to sustainability. The emphasis on locally sourced ingredients and the use of eco-friendly practices in their operations is commendable.

Overall, I must say it was an extraordinary experience that left me thoroughly impressed.

I can’t wait to return and ·explore more of their culinary delights! Now that I know the setup, I would definitely make a special request for a table that has an unhindered view of the sea for that feeling of calm and contentment it brings to enjoy after I have appreciated my meal.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Cyprus with a twist

WHERE Noesis Restaurant, Piale Pasa, Larnaca

WHEN 10am – 2am (Kitchen hours 12.30 – 23.30)

CONTACT 24 664411

HOW MUCH Calamari €19, Lamb €27, Cauliflower €10, Cocktails €8-€10