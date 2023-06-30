June 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Clear with chance of mountain rains

By Staff Reporter01
hot weather
File photo

On Friday after the dispersal of local thin fog and low cloud, the weather will be mostly clear. In the early afternoon locally increased cloud cover may bring isolated showers, mainly in the mountains. Winds will initially be south-easterly to south-westerly light, up to 3 Beaufort, later turning south-westerly to north-westerly, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will rise to 38C inland, 31C on the coast and 29C in the higher mountains.

Overnight the weather will be clear with increased low clouds at times. During the early morning hours, light mist or fog is expected to form. Winds will initially be south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, later turning to light, 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 20C in the interior, 22C on the south and east coasts, 21C on the remaining coasts and 17C in the higher mountains.

Over the weekend and Monday, the weather will be clear with some increased clouds in the afternoon, and a chance of mountain showers.

Temperatures are expected to remain steady through Sunday with a slight rise on Monday.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Legislation to eliminate mid-term exams at high schools passed

Elias Hazou

Ministry of Research lacks staff to prevent cyberattacks, reveals audit committee

Andria Kades

17 years prison for smuggling 22kg of cannabis

Staff Reporter

Education Minister commends students’ success

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus problem included in draft EU council statement (Updated)

Nikolaos Prakas

Man arrested in Limassol after two years on the run

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign