July 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Explosion outside Frenaros café

By Staff Reporter0188

A small explosive device went off at the entrance to a café in Frenaros in the Famagusta district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The blast occurred at 2.20am. There were no injures. The entrance to the café was damaged.

Firefighters visited the scene at first light to collect evidence.

