July 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
The Ocean and the Star hit Cyprus before heading to Edinburgh Fringe

By Eleni Philippou00
July is the month of theatre. With the return of annual theatre festivals and local productions touring the island, the second month of the summer has plenty of performances for theatre lovers to enjoy. The majority of them are in Greek, a handful are in Russian and in between all of those, comes an original play in English, which later this summer will be presented at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Eleni Cosma’s play The Ocean and the Star follows a young writer consumed by an urgent desire to share his story before his time runs out. He extends a daring invitation to a star, pleading for her guidance in writing his play. Plagued by mortality, he implores the star to break the unwritten laws that bind her and join him on Earth for three nights only.

Together, they piece together the fragments of the writer’s tale, and the star’s own story begins to emerge. A story in which she was once human too, and she knew the writer in a very different form. As their worlds begin to collide, and the writer desperately tries to heal his wounds, the star unearths how deeply her own humanity has scarred her.

The play will be performed at ARTos House in Nicosia on July 27 with performers Jad Sayegh and Angelika Christoforou on stage. Two shows will take place in the evening, one at 6pm and one at 8pm, open only to audiences above 14 years old as the play addresses some sensitive topics such as sexual assault, LGBTQ+ rights and reincarnation.

Following the Nicosia performance, The Ocean and the Star will travel to the acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August, for 12 performances.

 

The Ocean and the Star

Original play by Eleni Cosma. July 27. ARTos House, Nicosia. 6pm and 8pm. In English. €15. www.soldoutticketbox.com.cy

