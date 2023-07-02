July 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘British High Commissioner does not deserve to serve in Cyprus’

By Staff Reporter0441
British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq with President Nikos Christodoulides

British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq exceeded the limits and spoke in a hostile manner, ‘foreign minister’ in the north Tahsin Ertugruloglou told Kibris.

The comments considered unacceptable were made by the British diplomat in reference to the Cyprus problem.

Siddiq strongly opposed direct flights between the north and Britain, said Turkey had moved to a second phase of the invasion “to grab territory” and that the demand for “sovereign equality of the ‘TRNC’” would not be accepted.

“He spoke with the language of Greek Cypriots, he exceeded his limits,” Ertugruloglou told Kibris.

“British High Commissioner Irfan Siddiq, as a representative of Greek Cypriots, as expected, crossed the line and was even arrogant. He is someone who does not deserve to serve on this island. This person, who does not even know what the Cyprus problem is, is trying to discredit the honest struggle of the Turkish Cypriot people, distorting the facts, and thinks he can force us to act in accordance with British interests,” he added.

It has no significance or meaning for him, he said, of the diplomat that “insults and attacks our sovereignty, all our rights and interests, our country, our flag.”

The Turkish Cypriots, he continued, “are not a community of the Greek Cypriot state called the Republic of Cyprus. The Turkish Cypriots are an honest people with a sovereign state. The protection of the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots, who have gained freedom through an honest struggle, does not depend on the kindness and consent of the British High Commissioner. I advise him to be ashamed and silent,” he concluded.

 

