July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

More staff for paediatric oncology ward

By Tom Cleaver00

The children’s oncology ward at the Makarios hospital is set to be permanently staffed by a psychologist and a social worker.

The move was announced by Health Minister Popi Kanari, who said that the ward has been requesting a psychologist and a social worker for a long time.

“I have already secured a psychologist through consultations with state healthcare services (Okypy) … and I have spoken with the deputy minister of welfare about a social worker, and certainly in the coming days the ward will be staffed with a social worker,” she said.

She also heaped praise on the ward.

“Over the years it has served thousands of children who need undivided support, care from the specialised doctors and nurses, and all the health professionals who support the ward.”

In addition, she announced her intention that the ward be staffed with two doctors and three nurses, emphasising her will to find nurses despite the current lack of nurses in Cyprus.

 

