July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Muslims demonstrate over Quran burning (video)

By Jonathan Shkurko00
quran

A group of young Muslims marched along the coastal Poseidonos Avenue in Kato Paphos on Sunday afternoon adding their voice to international anger after a protester burnt a copy of the Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm last week.

While marching, some people were holding the Muslim holy book and chanting prayers and religious slogans.

Last week, a man tore up and burned a Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque, the latest of a series of anti-Islamic events and protests that rocked the Swedish capital in recent months.

Police later charged the man with agitation against an ethnic or national group.

Commenting on social media, Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos highlighted the need for the state to reflect and take appropriate action.

“The march that took place in a very popular and touristy area of Paphos, with people clutching the Quran and displaying evident religious zeal, should raise concerns for our government and our state,” he said.

