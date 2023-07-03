July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New Greek foreign minister to visit

By Staff Reporter00
swearing in ceremony of the new cabinet in athens
Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis

Greece’s Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis is set to arrive to Cyprus on Tuesday to meet with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos.

Bilateral relations and developments to the Cyprus problem, as well as restarting negotiations, are key items on the agenda.

The two ministers will also exchange views on trilateral cooperations, as well as a number of regional, European and international issues.

President Nikos Christodoulides will also meet with Gerapetritis.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

‘Urgent improvement’ needed for gender equality

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus’ ‘vampire’ fashion protégée

CM Guest Columnist

Busting out: Cyprus’ boob dilemma!

Alix Norman

Cyprus tourism revenue surges in April — British, Israelis lead the way

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Christodoulides in favour of new crossing points, say municipalities

Tom Cleaver

Earthquake felt in Larnaca

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign