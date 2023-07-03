July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Nicosia thief caught trying to sell stolen jewellery

By Staff Reporter0177
handcuffs 06
File photo

Police in Nicosia on on Sunday arrested a man suspected of dealing in stolen jewellery.

According to police, between July 1 and 2 a resident reported that unknown people had broken into his home and stolen a sum of money, as well as various items of gold and jewellery.

In the course of the investigation police obtained testimony against a 29-year-old Nicosia resident who was located while trying to assess the value of the stolen gold and jewellery in his possession, with the intent to sell them.

The complainant identified some of the items as being the ones stolen from his house.

The suspect was arrested on a warrant and taken into custody while Lakatamia police continue the investigation.

Avatar photo

