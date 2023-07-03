July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three escape from custody in north

By Staff Reporter00
wanted posters
Two of the three wanted men

Three men have escaped from custody after being arrested in the north.

Ibrahim Takimcilar, Aydin Guner, and Hasan Takimcilar, all aged 21, appeared in court in northern Nicosia on Monday, and escaped while being taken back to prison.

Turkish Cypriot police have encouraged anyone who sees any of the three to inform them.

Avatar photo

