July 4, 2023

Consumers association urges caution in the sales

By Tom Cleaver068
Shoppers need to be vigilant as the sales season has begun in Cyprus in order to avoid overpaying or paying more than expected for items they wish to buy, the consumers’ association said on Tuesday.

The association said it recommends people “do research on the product they are interested in” as shops offer discounts on products throughout the year and there is therefore no need to go out and buy something just because it is sales season now.

They added that the “original” price of sale items or the exact discount percentage should be clearly visible on price tags for customers to understand the discount offered, and encouraged shoppers to take into account the actual price of items and not just the discount.

In addition, they recommended that attention be paid to which items have discounted prices as not all items will be for sale with discounted prices, and also encouraged customers to be aware of different shops’ returns policies and warranties for more expensive items.

