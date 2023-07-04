July 4, 2023

Greek FM: current climate is challenging

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis with President Nikos Christodoulides

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis visited Cyprus on Tuesday where he warned of “significant challenges” but also of major opportunities.

His first official visit abroad since taking office saw him meet with President Nikos Christodoulides at the presidential palace in Nicosia.

Aside from the typically warm reception and exchange of words, Gerapetritis sought to emphasise that the current climate is heating up.

“We are indeed living in historic moments. The circumstances are quite challenging regionally and internationally, and the challenges are significant,” he warned.

Gerapetritis added that within the framework of the common goals in promoting shared interests, the two sides must ensure that the Cyprus problem is resolved in the fair and viable way “we all desire”.

For his part, Christodoulides also focused his message on there being common goals and shared interests but also of the roles played by the two nations in the region.

“Greece and Cyprus are pillars of stability in the region,” the president said.

The Greek minister then met with Foreign Minister Constandinos Kombos

