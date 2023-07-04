July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nature trails at Larnaca salt lake to get upgrade

By Malia Chung067
The Larnaca salt lake

Nature trails around the Larnaca salt lake are set to undergo maintenance work, the municipality’s environmental management department said on Tuesday.

This will include repairing toilets at the lake’s excursion site, checking the bird observatory and fixing the bridge on the nature trail.

Crews will also cut the grass on the nature trail as well as pruning trees that affect the passage of pedestrians. An additional crew will repair the path next week in the places where it shows damage.

To continue protecting the salt lake area, the department also reminded hikers that “the entry of wheeled vehicles and the lighting of fires inside the Aliki picnic area is strictly prohibited. Due to the strong winds that blow daily in the area, there is a serious risk of causing a fire and destroying the Aliki forest.”

 

