July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New nature trail to boost tourism (video)

By Tom Cleaver00
ΕΤΑΛ – Μονοπάτι της φύσης

The Limassol tourism organisation (Etal) has created a new nature trail in the east of the district, which goes by the name Gyrismata, with the aim of attracting more tourists to the district’s countryside.

The trail is almost eight kilometres long and, according to Etal, is “on a green picturesque path which used to be used by the inhabitants to move between Parekklisia, Prastio and Kellaki, usually with donkeys”.

Etal said that the route follows a local stream and offers unique views of the sea and of the forests. Infrastructure including benches, bins and maps have also been placed along the trail.

Etal chairman Tonis Antoniou expressed his pride in the trail and said that it will especially satisfy tourists from northern Europe, as “the first thing they ask is if there are nature trails to walk.

“We promote nature, especially the fauna of Cyprus, to anyone who would like to walk and to enjoy it and exercise at the same time”, he said, also thanking the forestry department and local authorities for their help and cooperation on the issue.

He added that there plans to carry out a number of other projects in the east of the Limassol district “so that cyclists and pedestrians have easier access”.

Those actions include the creation of two cycling routes around Parekklisia, with bicycle parking spaces already installed.

In addition, a further ten new routes in the area are currently being planned, with those routes set to be promoted via international platforms to encourage hiking and tourism in the area.

