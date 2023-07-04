July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos introduces ‘smart parking’

By Iole Damaskinos00
feature paul paphos mayor phedonas phedonos launching a smart parking system
Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos

The municipality of Paphos will begin removing coin meters from its parking lots and spaces as of Tuesday.

According to an announcement, the removal is being carried out as part of the implementation of the ‘smart parking’ management system.

The municipality reminded visitors and residents that the payment of parking fees can be made through the “Pafos Smart Parking” application or by texting the number of the parking location to 9191, which will automatically add the required amount to the user’s phone bill.

 

Related Posts

Greek FM: current climate is challenging

Nick Theodoulou

Man arrested over boatload of migrants

Antigoni Pitta

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Two of three fugitives in the north caught

Tom Cleaver

Award-winning British musician heads to Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Man in custody for disorderly conduct on Paphos street

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign