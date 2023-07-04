July 4, 2023

Police arrest both suspects in Limassol car theft

Staff Reporter
Police in Limassol arrested a 39-year-old man on Monday, the second man wanted in connection with a vehicle theft under investigation since Sunday.

The arrest of the 39-year-old, was preceded by the arrest on Monday morning of a 24-year-old who was wanted for the same case, as well as a spate of other cases of burglary and theft.

According to the police, the vehicle, worth €9,000, was stolen on Sunday morning, when its 55-year-old owner left it parked and running, on a street in Limassol. Inside the vehicle, according to the complainant, was an amount of €2,120 euros and two mobile phones.

Police investigations turned up evidence against two men, aged 39 and 24, while the car was located on the same day, locked, in an open-air parking space in Limassol.

Police arrested the 24-year-old on Monday morning, following a tip off about two suspicious men, roaming in the yard of a Limassol residence, one with a gun in his possession.

Members of the police arrived at the scene to find an air gun in the yard, which was later determined to have been stolen from the store room of a house.

Information from residents lead police to the location and arrests of the suspects.

