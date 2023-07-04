July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Trial of girl’s killer delayed again

By Tom Cleaver091
murder (1)
Zehie Helin Reessur (right) and the detained suspect (MYKibris.com)

The trial of a man accused of killing 16-year-old Turkish Cypriot Zehie Helin Reessur in the north in January has been postponed again, this time until July 11.

The trial of Sefer Bugra Altundag has been adjourned since January, and met its latest bump in the road on Tuesday.

Judge Sevket Gazi said the trial had been once again delayed as meetings between Altundag’s lawyer and the case’s prosecutor had “yielded no results”.

Reessur’s body was found at a construction site in Trikomo in the early hours of January 25, with Altundag having fled to the south through the Dherynia crossing point.

He presented himself to a police station later that day and was later transferred back to the north.

