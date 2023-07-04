July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
SportTennisWimbledon

Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday

By CyprusMail0138

Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT)
Shelby Rogers (U.S.) v 3-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)
Ryan Peniston (Britain) v Andy Murray (Britain)
Panna Udvardy (Hungary) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

COURT ONE (1200 GMT)
1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Jeremy Chardy (France)
6-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v Magdalena Frech (Poland)
12-Cameron Norrie (Britain) v Tomas Machac (Czech Republic)

COURT TWO (1000 GMT)
Dominic Thiem (Austria) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
Quentin Halys (France) v 27-Dan Evans (Britain)
Not before 1130, to finish, Halys leads 6-2 6-3
Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v 9-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)
Heather Watson (Britain) v 10-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)
3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v Arthur Fery (Britain)

