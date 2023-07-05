July 5, 2023

First electric buses arrive in Cyprus

Cyprus Public Transport took delivery of the country’s first ever electric buses on Tuesday.

It is hoped that the five buses, which were manufactured by Chinese company Yutong, will help Cyprus achieve the government’s aim of offering “sustainable and greener public transport”.

The buses are 12 metres long and can carry as many as 80 passengers while being fully accessible to those with disabilities. They are equipped with air conditioning, CCTV cameras, 5G WiFi, and USB charging points.

“The electric buses will contribute to the reduction of environmental pollution and noise on our roads, improving people’s quality of life,” said Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades.

He added that the use of electric buses will encourage people to adopt sustainable and clean energy sources in their own lives.

Cyprus Public Transport chairman Felipe Cosmen said that the company’s long term goal is to make public transport more attractive, and that he is cooperating with the transport ministry with the aim of reducing traffic congestion, particularly in Nicosia.

